Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.39

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $95.39 and last traded at $95.38, with a volume of 5007214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.89.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Oracle Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Oracle by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after buying an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

