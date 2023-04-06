Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Shares Down 1.1%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.41. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $531,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.

About Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF

(Get Rating)

The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.