Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE) Shares Down 1.1%

Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (NYSEARCA:OAIE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.41. 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.71.
Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $531,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52.
About Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF
The Optimize AI Smart Sentiment Event-Driven ETF (OAIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed long-only portfolio that holds 10 to 40 equity securities of US-listed companies. Stocks are selected using AI to monitor option activity and assess market sentiment OAIE was launched on Jun 16, 2022 and is managed by Optimize.
