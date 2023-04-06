OP Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NASDAQ:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for OP Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OP Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.42 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 19.52%.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

Shares of OP Bancorp stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.10. OP Bancorp has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at OP Bancorp

In related news, Director Soo Hun Jung bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,724.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,288,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,653,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 60,155 shares of company stock worth $643,503. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.