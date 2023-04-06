Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $0.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Onconova Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

