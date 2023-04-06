Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Trading Down 6.7%

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.59 and last traded at $48.92. 37,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 133,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $535.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Olympic Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

In other Olympic Steel news, Chairman Michael D. Siegal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $4,209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,127,072 shares in the company, valued at $63,251,280.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 254,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 655,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

