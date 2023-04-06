Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 7.3%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 20,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 155,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,641,000 after buying an additional 628,296 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at $9,479,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $2,011,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

