Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 7.3%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.96 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 20,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 155,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.
Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.
