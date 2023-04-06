Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 825,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,735 shares during the quarter. Okta accounts for about 2.6% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Okta worth $56,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKTA. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Okta by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its holdings in Okta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 47,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $79.32. 1,173,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

