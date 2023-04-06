OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.56

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 56101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OCFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 3,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,890.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OceanFirst Financial news, VP Steven James Tsimbinos purchased 2,000 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.12 per share, with a total value of $44,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy bought 3,643 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $79,890.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,890.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,643 shares of company stock valued at $146,121 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.