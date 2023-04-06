NV Bekaert (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Shares Up 30.6%

Shares of NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating) shot up 30.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.58. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26.

NV Bekaert SA provides steel wire transformation and coating technologies worldwide. The company operates through four business units: Rubber Reinforcement, Steel Wire Solutions, Specialty Businesses, and Bridon-Bekaert Ropes Group. It offers tire cord and bead wire products for tire sector; hose reinforcement wire and conveyor belt reinforcement products; and steel wire products and solutions for agriculture, energy and utilities, mining, construction, consumer goods, and the industrial sectors.

