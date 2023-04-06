Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at C$55.21 on Friday. Nuvei has a one year low of C$32.20 and a one year high of C$93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

