Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NQP opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 82,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.