Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NUBD traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,588. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

