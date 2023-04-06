Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.04. Nutex Health shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 93,826 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NUTX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nutex Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUTX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 21,428 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.

Featured Stories

