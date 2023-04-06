Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Gap Down to $1.07

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.07, but opened at $1.04. Nutex Health shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 93,826 shares traded.
Several analysts have issued reports on NUTX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Nutex Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nutex Health in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.71.
Nutex Health, Inc operates technology-enabled healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Division, Population Health Management Division, and Real State Division. The Hospital Division is involved in developing and operating a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments providing comprehensive and high-quality 24/7 care.
