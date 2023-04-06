Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lowered by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,591 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 2.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Novartis worth $159,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.14. 846,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $96.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The stock has a market cap of $212.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.