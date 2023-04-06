North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.60 and last traded at C$39.09. Approximately 96,565 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 92,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

North West Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$36.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42.

North West Dividend Announcement

North West Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. North West’s payout ratio is 60.08%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

