Nordex (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.75 and last traded at $13.97. 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Nordex alerts:

Nordex Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58.

About Nordex

Nordex SE operates as a strategic management holding company. It engages in the development, production, servicing and marketing of wind power systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Projects and Service. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.