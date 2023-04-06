Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Shares Up 3.4%

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79. 1,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.04.

Nomura Real Estate Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.01.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, hotels, and other properties; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; and offers consignment services for planning and management for commercial facilities.

