Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

NOMD has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE NOMD opened at $18.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

