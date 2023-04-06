NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 353,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,907. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.
About Organon & Co.
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
