NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 353,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,140,907. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $20.96 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

