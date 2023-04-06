NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $693,000 Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Summit Materials by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 553,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 80,378 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 765,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SUM stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,029. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $511.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

