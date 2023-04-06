NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.11. The stock had a trading volume of 483,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.41. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.