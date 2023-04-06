NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Shares of 1,429 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,574,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $13,990,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 400,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,328,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.89. 60,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,867. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.46 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

