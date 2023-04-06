Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20

Nippon Active Value Fund plc (LON:NAVF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Nippon Active Value Fund’s previous dividend of $1.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Nippon Active Value Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NAVF opened at GBX 140 ($1.74) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £158.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.00. Nippon Active Value Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 98.83 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 145.04 ($1.80). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Nippon Active Value Fund in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

