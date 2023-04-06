Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Up 3.8%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.45 and last traded at $51.37. 8,210,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 7,850,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.