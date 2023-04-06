Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCAUF – Get Rating) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 13,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 49,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Newcore Gold Stock Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Newcore Gold Company Profile



Newcore Gold Ltd. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Enchi Gold project, located in Ghana. The company was founded on January 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

