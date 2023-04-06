New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after buying an additional 1,691,045 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,276,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD remained flat at $122.27 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,549. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.23.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

