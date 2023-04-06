New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Buys New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 6,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,731 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,683.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking Price Performance

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $24.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,590.77. 144,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,136. The company has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,677.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,501.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,143.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

