New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 16th. This is a positive change from New Hope’s previous interim dividend of $0.30.

New Hope Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41.

Insider Transactions at New Hope

In related news, insider Robert Millner acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.52 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of A$1,655,100.00 ($1,125,918.37). In related news, insider Robert Millner acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.52 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of A$1,655,100.00 ($1,125,918.37). Also, insider Jacqueline (Jacqui) McGill acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$5.88 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,800.00 ($40,000.00). Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

