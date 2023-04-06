Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $342.35 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

