Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.10 and last traded at $49.10. 2,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 6,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.29.
Neste Oyj Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.
