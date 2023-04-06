Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Shares Up 3.2%

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$22.66 and last traded at C$22.61. 9,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 51,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBLY shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$975.89 million and a P/E ratio of 98.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Neighbourly Pharmacy’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

