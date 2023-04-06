Needham & Company LLC Trims Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price to $59.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock traded down $5.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22. Lumentum has a one year low of $45.33 and a one year high of $96.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 35.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 246.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.