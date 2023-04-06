Nedbank Group Limited (NDBKY) to Issue Dividend of $0.36 on April 27th

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.3567 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Nedbank Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NDBKY opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.30. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $16.48.
Nedbank Group Company Profile
