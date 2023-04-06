Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.67. 88,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 131,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

