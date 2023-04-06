Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.67. 88,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 131,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
Nautilus Biotechnology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.
Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile
Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.
