Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 791,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 958,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
