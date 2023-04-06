Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Stock Price Down 7%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 791,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 958,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Stock Down 7.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Natura &Co

About Natura &Co

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 186,765 shares in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

