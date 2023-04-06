National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 40.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 12.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NNN opened at $43.56 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.91.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

National Retail Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.02%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

