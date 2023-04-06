National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut National Instruments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.33.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $52.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $98,406.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,283,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $98,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,283,779.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,290 shares of company stock worth $2,224,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.