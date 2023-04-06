National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National Bank by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Bank by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $31.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

