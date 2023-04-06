National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Bank were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 350,353 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Bank by 239.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 181,325 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $6,407,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of National Bank by 969.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 126,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,152. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.16 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

