Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Jonathan Sheena Sells 5,000 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 524,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,346,778.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 28th, Jonathan Sheena sold 134 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $7,387.42.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of Natera stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. 1,268,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.90. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Natera by 4,595.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natera by 970.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Stories

