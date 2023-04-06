Nasstar (LON:NASA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.75

Nasstar Plc (LON:NASA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 12.75 ($0.16). Nasstar shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.16), with a volume of 6,100 shares changing hands.

Nasstar Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.99. The company has a market cap of £78.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25.

About Nasstar

Nasstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides hosted managed and cloud computing services primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers nSecureSign, which enables secure digital signing of various documents; nSecureWeb Gateway, a Web proxy that protects organization's users from Web based threats; and nMDM, a mobile device management solution, which delivers mobile management platform to manage and secure organization's mobile devices.

