nanosynth group (LON:NNN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 151065995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.19 ($0.00).

nanosynth group Stock Down 47.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

About nanosynth group

(Get Rating)

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nanosynth group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nanosynth group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.