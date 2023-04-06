N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Up 2.7%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 123,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 614,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

The company has a market cap of £3.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 27.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.16.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops novel silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

