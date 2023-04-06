MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Up 5.4%

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. 61,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 95,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MYTE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Cowen lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.80 million. Equities analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,743,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 420,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 709,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 61,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2,991.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 61,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 18.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

Further Reading

