Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $235.39 million and $6.37 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00063759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007127 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001279 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 607,248,434 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

