Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Monument Circle Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.