Monument Capital Management Sells 499 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Murphy USA comprises approximately 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Murphy USA during the third quarter worth $28,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $728,697,000 after buying an additional 80,089 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 251.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,571,000 after buying an additional 63,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,518,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 115.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 89,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,502,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $251.94. The stock had a trading volume of 64,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,830. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.13 and a twelve month high of $323.00.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 90.90% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.27%.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

