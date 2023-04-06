Monument Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 75.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CINF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 245,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,239. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.