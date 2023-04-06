Monument Capital Management Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 35,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 279,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 55,886 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE ADM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,684. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

