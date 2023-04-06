Monument Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,319,000 after buying an additional 60,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after buying an additional 72,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,173,000 after buying an additional 433,627 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,060,000 after buying an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PHM traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $57.94. The company had a trading volume of 935,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,734. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

